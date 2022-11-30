GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Tiffany Renea Edmundson, age 34, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, yesterday to 94 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for three armed commercial robberies and for violating her supervised release for a previous federal conviction on the same commercial robbery charge.

Judge Grimm also ordered Edmundson to pay $1,035 in restitution to the victim businesses

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to her plea agreement, beginning late on August 30, 2020, to the early morning hours of August 31, 2020, Edmundson robbed three Prince George’s County convenience stores at gun point. In each robbery, Edmundson stole cash and in the third robbery she also stole approximately $535 in lottery tickets.

Following the third robbery, PGPD identified the vehicle used in the robbery as a white Hyundai Sonata bearing a Virginia license plate.

Approximately 15 minutes after the third robbery was reported, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Sonata, but the driver refused to stop and sped away, with police following. The Sonata subsequently crashed in the 3100 block of Bellbrook Court in Temple Hills, Maryland. Police pursued Edmundson as she ran away, tossing a blue/black book bag towards the rear of a nearby house. Edmundson was arrested and the book bag was recovered. The bag contained a cell phone, stolen lottery tickets, cash and a Maryland driver’s license that displayed Edmundson’s name. Edmundson was wearing clothing that matched the description given by the victims of the clothing worn by the person who committed the robberies. On September 3, 2020, a search warrant was executed for the Sonata, which was leased to Edmundson.

Law enforcement recovered a neon yellow and orange glove and a black ski mask with a silver spider web pattern, that matched the mask and gloves worn during the robberies.

Law enforcement recovered a total of approximately $323 in cash from the Sonata, from Edmundson’s person, and from her book bag.

At the time of the robberies, Edmundson was on federal supervised release for a previous armed robbery conviction. The conditions of her supervised release included mandatory conditions that she not commit any new crime and that she not own, possess, or have access to a firearm. By committing the convenience store robberies, Edmundson violated those conditions of her supervised release.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Engelking and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes, who prosecuted the case.

For more information on the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/project-safe-neighborhoods-psnexile and https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.