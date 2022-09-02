Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210.

Tracy Erik Nasir Jones

Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and two arrests were made – one driver had an open warrant and another driver, Tracy Erik Nasir Jones, 21, of Indian Head, had marijuana and a loaded AR-style pistol in his car.

Jones was charged with possession of a concealed dangerous weapon.

On August 19, a district court commissioner released Jones from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

The checkpoint was funded through an Impaired Driving Grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

