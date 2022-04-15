LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On April 15, at approximately 2:47 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a brush fire on Sewell Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the fire in the woods spreading to nearby homes. Additional units staged nearby at a parking lot in the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road. Firefighters stopped the fire from threatening homes and contained the fire.

MSP Trooper 7 was requested for a arial view of the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com