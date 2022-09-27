Firefighters Respond To Camper Trailer Fire In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 27, a camper trailer fire was reported in the 40400 block of Medleys Lane.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., crews arrived on the scene to find the camper well involved with extension to the woods. Firefighters deployed an attack line and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The assignment was scaled back to the units from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, who remained on the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department