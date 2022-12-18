SOLOMONS, Md. — On December 15, first responders were called to reports of a commercial fire in Solomons.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. the Solomons Volunteers were dispatched for a reported electrical fire at Weis Markets.

Quickly, Engine 34 responded.

Chief 3A arrived on the scene and established command. Additional crews arrived to assist in securing the building.

Shortly after, Engine 72 arrived to serve as a backup, along with Chief 7 and Command 7.

Multiple units on the scene conducted searches through the building and secured the power to the building.

At approximately 7:43 a.m. the scene was cleared.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, however the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.