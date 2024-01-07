Firefighters Respond To Leonardtown House Fire

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 7, 2024, at approximately 1:22 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 21700 block of Lake Circle in Leonardtown. The 911 caller advised that smoke was in the home.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story home showing smoke from the second floor. Firefighters entered the home and located the fire in a bedroom closet. Crews quickly went to work extinguishing the fire, it was under control within 10 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Please be sure to check and test your smoke alarms.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com