Firefighters Respond To Shed Fire In Charlotte Hall

Credit – Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – At approximately 1:29 pm on March 9, a fire broke out on Whalen Road in the area of Hornetts Lane.

The fire started in a shed that was storing a vehicle and extended to the woods and home nearby. Firefighters arrived and quickly had the fire under control.

The fire was reportedly out at 2:47 p.m., and units went back into service.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

