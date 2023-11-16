Firefighters Respond To Shed Fire In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On November 15, 2023 at approximately 11:25 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a shed fire in the 42400 block of St. John’s Road.

Crews arrived and found a brush fire that spread to a nearby 10×10 shed with no extension to the house. Firefighters laid out a 4” supply line and deployed a 1 3/4 handline quickly containing the fire and extinguished it within 20 minutes.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

