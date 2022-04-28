Firefighters Respond To Two Alarm Apartment Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Today at approximately 4:10 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to an apartment fire in the 46000 block of Valley Court.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two apartments showing flames in the front, three showing fire in the rear apartment building, and fire showing from the roof.

An evacuation was requested early in the incident by Command due to the entire attic area of the apartment building on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Tower Ladder 9 was placed in service and extinguished the bulk of the fire from the elevated master stream. Crews regrouped and entered the structure to extinguish all remaining fire.

The fire was under control within an hour of crews arriving. Firefighters remained on the scene performing overhaul for over an hour before being placed back in service.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and was requested to the scene to investigate.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

