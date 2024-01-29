Five School Records Broken As Women's Indoor Track And Field Competes In The 2024 Patriot Games

Credit: Addie Ostendorf-Snell

FAIRFAX, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Fairfax, Virginia to compete in the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason University. Overall, five school records were broken and first-year Jillian Zukley qualified for regionals in the Shot Put event.

How It Happened:

Chay’la Rivers broke the school record for the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.46. Rivers also broke her previously held school record for the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 10.79.

The quartet of Kaylee Holston , Dina Jones , Brittney Douglas , and Betsy Robey earned fourth place overall in the 4000 meter Distance Medley Relay.

First year Avery Arizzi broke her previously held school record for the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.92.

Brittney Douglas earned 22nd place overall in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:30.73.

Betsy Robey broke the school record in the 1000 meter run with a time of 3:23.75. This performance earned her 16th place overall.

Chay'la Rivers placed 18th overall in the Long Jump at a distance of 4.32 meters.

Jillian Zukley placed eighth overall and broke her previously held school record in the Shot Put with an 11.93 meter throw. This performance qualifies her for regionals.

Up Next:

The Seahawks will be back in action on February 3rd when they travel to Collegeville, Pennsylvania to compete in the Frank Colden Invite hosted by Ursinus College.