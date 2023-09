Councilman James Goldsmith

LA PLATA, Md. – Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full staff on the date of interment, to honor Town of La Plata Councilman James “Jim” Goldsmith, who recently passed away.

The Town of La Plata flag has also been lowered to half-staff in honor and memory of Councilman James Goldsmith.