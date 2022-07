LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As a mark of respect for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in Nara, Japan, on Friday morning.

President Joseph R. Biden ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset, Sunday July 10, 2022.

As a matter of protocol, the Maryland flag and St. Mary’s County Flags are also lowered to half-staff.

No flag may fly higher than the United States flag.