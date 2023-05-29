CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – It is with a profound sense of sorrow and thankfulness that we remember those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. May they know they are Forever in our Hearts.

In remembrance and in honor of those that have given their lives for our Country, on Saturday May 27th, the Mayor and Town Council held the annual Town of Chesapeake Beach Stars and Stripes Memorial Day ceremony themed, “Forever in our Hearts”. A recording of the ceremony is available here.

A traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be held today Monday, May 29th at 10 AM at the American Legion Post 206.

The Mayor and Town Council ask that you join the national moment of silence today at 3PM, wherever you are.