Forgotten Kitchen Stove Causes House Fire In Lusby

photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

LUSBY, Md. – On July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a house fire happening within the 200 block of Buckskin Trail in Lusby.

A neighbor of the one-story home discovered the fire when they noticed smoke coming out of the residence.

There were no occupants inside the home during the fire.

It took a team of approximately 25 firefighters roughly 10 minutes to control the fire.

The fire’s area of origin was later determined to be the kitchen stove.

According to the Fire Marshal report, the owner was doing some repair work on top of the stove and didn’t notice it was still on before leaving the house earlier in the day.

The total estimated loss is $35,000 in structure and contents.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com