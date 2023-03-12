Former CCPS Student Turned Author Reads During Read Across Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – Kylah Davis, a former Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) student, is a mother and a published author of her first children’s book, “Take a Deep Breath.” Davis attended CCPS schools from elementary through high school and visited Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County to read her first book to classes at the school.

“I used to work with her mother, Martiza Davis, principal’s secretary at Wade Elementary School, and when she told me her daughter was a published author, I knew we had to have her read today to students at the school,” Mary McGlynn, reading resource teacher at Turner, said. “I thought this was a great way to showcase a young author living right here in Charles County.” Each Turner student who heard Davis read could take a copy of the book home with them to read in their own time.

Davis is a mom of two young children and the book was written with her first child in mind. “I have a three-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter and at the time that I was writing the book my then two-year-old son was going crazy,” she said. “He was having a lot of big feelings and did not know how to control them.” She would tell her son to take a deep breath and tried to find a book that could help him manage his emotions.

Davis noticed that there wasn’t a book that captured what she was trying to communicate to her son. So, she took matters into her own hands and wrote “Take a Deep Breath.” The book focuses on young children understanding and managing their big feelings. “The big feelings are OK. It’s normal to feel sad, to feel happy. ‘Take a Deep Breath’ helps you to regulate your emotions. You can still feel them, but it helps you to make rationalized choices in the midst of the feelings,” Davis said.

“Take a Deep Breath” can be purchased online on Amazon. This is Davis’ first children’s book, and she is in the process of writing her second book.

