Former Great Mills Trading Post Office Demolished

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The former Great Mills Trading Post office located at 20294 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD, was demolished on Sunday, September 24, 2023, due to the ongoing project to widen the road on MD Route 5.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration website, the MD 5 Great Mills Project “provides critical multi-modal safety and traffic solutions at a key intersection in St. Mary’s County, which is undergoing major residential, workforce and commercial growth.”

The latest recommendations for the construction project are to widen that portion of MD Route 5 from a two-lane road to a four-lane undivided road closed section roadway.

The plan also adds outside travel lanes with five-foot bicycle lanes, replaces the bridge over the St Mary’s River, and makes improvements to reduce flooding. It has also been recommended that right turns onto MD 5 westbound from Old Great Mills Road be prohibited.

Great Mills Trading Post relocated their office down the road across from Sheetz this past year. The Nimfa & Nena (N&N) Oriental Market also had to relocate back in 2021 due to the construction plans.

Although the planning is complete, the design phase is not slated to end until fall 2024, and construction won’t start until spring 2025, pending available funds.

According to the project’s page, “Final Review (90% design) was completed in July 2023. The Right of Way acquisition process is underway and anticipated to be complete by the end of the year. Once Right of Way acquisitions are complete, utility relocations will begin.”

