Forrest Center Students Win At 49th Annual State SkillsUSA Competition

SkillsUSA Maryland Dental Assisting competitors. The Forrest Center was the host school for this year’s state Dental Assisting contest.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center recently participated in the 49th Annual SkillsUSA Maryland State Championships which took place in the Anne Arundel County area. The contests that Forrest Center students competed in were as varied as the program offerings at the center.

At the awards ceremony, 31 Forrest Center students medaled. In addition to the medalists, two students were elected to state-wide office and one student was selected as a National Voting Delegate. Results are as follows:

SkillsUSA Maryland Secretary Emily Smetana conducts the chapter roll call during the opening ceremony/delegate assembly of the 49th Annual State Leadership and Skills Conference.

Telecommunications Cabling

Gold Brianna Melton (Electrical Wiring)

Silver Dylan McNey (Electrical Wiring)

Bronze Joshua Gates (Electrical Wiring)

Drone Competition

Gold Bella Heckathorn, Teddy Bates (Engineering)

Information Technology Services

Gold Camille Van Erp (IT Networking)

Bronze Weston Carr (IT Networking)

Advertising Design

Silver Emily Jilek (Graphic Communications)

Digital Cinema Production

Bronze Raymond Cain, Gabriel Horton (TV/Video Production)

Promotional Bulletin Board

Silver Jocelyn Gaskin, Caleb Bryan, Summer LaRocco (Teacher Academy)

Engineering Technology Design

Gold Brianna Rourke, Fiona Hall (Engineering) & Lilia Burkes (IT Networking Academy)

Medical Terminology

Silver Allison Curtis (Academy of Health Professions)

Diesel Equipment Technology

Gold Evan Sonon (Diesel Technology)

Audio/Radio Production

Gold Vincent Landreth, Grady O’Neill (TV/Video Production)

Silver Dominic Laurel, Connor McGraw (Radio/Audio Production)

Emergency Medical Technician – EMT

Gold Jenna Albertson, Brittany Bean (Firefighting/EMT)

First Aid-CPR

Silver Katherine Thompson (Academy of Health Professions)

Basic Health Care Skills

Silver Christina Klobnock (Academy of Health Professions)

Job Skill Demonstration Open

Gold Bo Hunt (Academy of Health Professions/ROTC)

Health Knowledge Bowl

Bronze Team C – Jordyn Walters, Emily Smetana, Riley Lillard, Lindsey Magill (Academy of Health Professions)

Officer Elects:

SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Lilia Burkes (IT Networking)

SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Jace Darvill (Academy of Health Professions)

National Voting Delegate:

Emily Smetana (Academy of Health Professions) – Former SkillsUSA Maryland State Secretary

This year’s SkillsUSA Maryland awards ceremony was a live virtual event. Ms. Bonnie Skinner helped coordinate with several staff members to offer student competitors and their parents a viewing party so students could cheer on their fellow Bulldogs.

All gold medal winners are qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held in Atlanta, GA the week of June 20, 2022. The state officers and National Voting Delegates also attend the National Conference as part of the state’s leadership and participate in the national delegate assembly.

Fifteen Forrest Center students have the opportunity to represent the state of Maryland in Atlanta, Georgia this year. Fundraising efforts are currently underway. If you would like to donate toward the students’ trip, please contact the school at 301-475-0242 and ask for Mr. Eric Millham or Ms. Mary Thompson.