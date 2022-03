UPDATE: The child’s parents have been located. Thank you to all who shared.

GREAT MILLS, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently sent out a message seeking to locate the parents of a child they recently found.

“A light-skinned 2-3-year-old B/F child was located in the Greenview Knolls area in the woods.

If you know the identity of the child or her parents, please call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.”