Four Children Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – A serious motor vehicle accident took place on southbound Crain Highway in the area of Acton Lane on September 3, 2023 at approximately 9:07 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the incident and found two vehicles involved, resulting in multiple occupants being injured, including four children.

Upon arrival, emergency medical services evaluated the occupants on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for a four-year-old male patient who suffered head injuries.

One ambulance transported three pediatric patients, including a two-year-old male, a five-year-old male, and a 14-year-old female to UM Charles Regional Medical Center. A second ambulance transported one adult patient to UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters established a landing zone on Raby Road for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2. MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and flew the four-year-old male patient to Children’s National Medical Center for further treatment.

