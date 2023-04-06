Emily Ingle, Kayla Rogers, Taylor Crow, and Nathan Hayes

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.—Four Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students were recently selected to the 2023 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-Eastern Honors Ensembles. Nathan Hayes, Huntingtown High School, and Taylor Crow, Huntingtown High School, will perform with the mixed choir. Kayla Rogers, Huntingtown High School, and Emily Ingle, Huntingtown High School will perform with the treble choir.

“This is an exciting learning experience for our students,” shared Christine Cook, CCPS Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts. “The students will be rehearsing and performing under the direction of nationally renowned guest conductors, while singing with the finest high school students from the east coast.”

The 2023 NAfME All-Eastern Honors Ensembles will perform for an audience of thousands on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and the Theater at Innovation Square in Rochester, NY.

The All-Eastern Honors Ensembles consist of high school juniors and seniors from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Ensembles, which include a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed chorus, treble chorus, jazz ensemble and modern band.

Each of the state music educators’ associations within the Eastern Division oversee the selection process in its respective state and compile ranked lists of recommended juniors and seniors who have participated in their all-state festival. For more information about the event, visit www.nafme-eastern.org.