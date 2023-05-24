Correctional Officer Dylan McCoy, CO Ayodeji Agunbiade, Sheriff Steve Hall, CO Jason Ogas and CO John Edelen Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Four St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officers completed their training last week to become the newest members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

“Thank you as you continue to answer the call,” Warden Mary Ann Thompson said at Friday’s graduation ceremony. “The mental and physical rigors are beyond challenging,” to become a member of the ERT, she said.

“You have set yourselves apart as the elite in the corrections profession,” she said. “When the sea is not calm, we call the ERT.”

There are more than 50 hours of training to become a member of the ERT, excluding the intense physical training.

“You all have worked extremely hard and did not give up,” Lt. William Dunkin told the officers.

