Francisca M. Jimena, “Beth”, 90, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of the Philippines, passed away on December 15, 2022 in Callaway, MD. Born on January 29, 1932 in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Saturnina Lobaton and the late Lucio Manzanares. Beth was the loving wife of the late Alfonso Jimena, whom she married in the Philippines, and who preceded her in death on June 22, 2018.

She is survived by her children Elena M. Jimena, of California, USA, Ma. Theresa Jimena of the Philippines, Maria Williams of California, MD, Magda Jumilla of Lexington Park, MD, Nena Ahmed of Michigan, USA, June Jimena of New Jersey, USA, Sammy Jimena of California, USA, and Ferdinand Jimena of California, USA, 19 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Beth was preceded in death by her siblings Anistalia Lacson, Pacencia Padios, and Petronlia Magdangal.



Beth was a dressmaker.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 NOON in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Lexington Park, MD with Deacon Juan Ortiz officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Karl Williams, Desam Stewart, John Louie Jimena, John Paul Jimena, June Jimena, and Richard Gandaker.

