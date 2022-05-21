LEONARDTOWN, Md. – You Got It – You Bring It– We Shred It! It is time to clean out your file cabinets, closets and desks and get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents that you no longer need to keep.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation will be conducting the 13th annual community document shredding event on Saturday , May 28, 2022, at the St. Andrews Landfill (44837 St. Andrews Church Road) from 8:00 to 12:00.

This community event will allow residents to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost, turning sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces.

This type of shredding ensures that confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

Please refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable at the six Convenience Centers) as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks and thin metal prongs. However, it cannot accept 3-ring binders.

Please limit the number of boxes you bring to 3 standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15”D) per person so we can serve as many residents as possible.

A total of 12,650 pounds (6.32 tons) of paper was collected from over 239 vehicles at the last event held Nov. 7, 2020.

For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 3550.