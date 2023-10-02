DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collective Empowerment Group, a coalition of church leaders including Pastor Bobby Manning of the First Baptist Church of District Heights, is doing their next Gas Station Takeover on October 14 starting at 8:30 AM.

Free gas will be available until supplies run out at the Royal Farms at 3300 Forestville Road, 5200 Auth Road, 9770 Landover Road, and 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road along with the Shell Gas Station at 8301 Central Avenue.

When this event was held last year, lines stretched for miles as gas prices were particularly high. Pastor Manning recorded a video while walking down the gas line. “We got folks lined up to get free gas, and we brought all the cash so all they had to bring was their cars,” said Pastor Manning during a livestream during the most recent gas giveaway.

For more information about the Collective Empowerment Group, visit their website.

