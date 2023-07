LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Justin Matthew Lozano, age 27, who is wanted on four warrants for failure to appear in court.

Lozano’s last known address is Callas Way in Lexington Park. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward and submit a tip at firstsheriff.com.