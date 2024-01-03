WALDORF, Md. – Happy New Year! Here’s to a bright and peaceful 2024. Every week The ArtsFam Podcast provides a list of all of the fun things you can do this week right here in SoMD. Without further ado, here we go!

Old Jail Museum Tour

Where? Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive Leonardtown, MD

When? January 5th

What to Expect? A free tour of the historical site.

For more information and tickets, please visit their website here.

On Pins & Needles

Where? Calvert Library at 850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick, MD

When? January 6th

What to Expect? An afternoon of needlework, surrounded by fellow enthusiasts.

For more information, click here.

Try Hockey for Free

Where? Capital Clubhouse at 3033 Waldorf Market Place Waldorf, MD

When? January 6th

What to Expect? Just as the name suggests! Try it before you buy it!

For more information and tickets, click here.

Finally Friday

Where? Corteau Vineyards at 38713 Golden Beach Rd Mechanicsville, MD

When? January 5th

What to Expect? A Friday evening to unwind with a local wine tasting that emphasizes dry wines.

For more information, click here.

Alice in Chains vs. Foo Fighters featuring Will Sims

Where? Lord Calvert Bowling Center at 2275 Solomons Island Road Huntingtown, MD

When? January 6th

What to Expect? A mixture of Will Sims originals will kick things off, with covers of Foo Fighters and Alice in Chains songs.

For more information, click here.

Mini Sign Workshop

Where? Board & Brush at 41665 Fenwick Street Unit #15 Leonardtown, MD

When? January 6th

What to Expect? An 2 hour workshop where participants will get to create a beautiful piece to hang in their home.

For more information, click here.

Hands-on Cooking Class

Where? No Thyme to Cook at

When? January 4th, 5th, and 6th

What to Expect? Class topic choices include learning how to bake a king cake, clean eating, and more!

For more information, click here.

Let’s Go to the Movies! with Montague Properties

Where? Flagship Cinemas at 200 West Dares Beach Road Prince Frederick, MD

When? January 6th

What to Expect? A free day of Blockbuster movies to be enjoyed with fellow movie enthusiasts.

For more information, click here.

In this week’s episode of The ArtsFam Podcast, hosts Lindsey Pommerenck and James LePore interviewed local director and playwright Rick Thompson about the brand new SoMD theatre company that he is starting called Opening Nights! Topics covered include the inspiration for the new company, what to expect from it, the play that they will be debuting with this month, and more!

