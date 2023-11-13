Gail Murdock

Gail Earl Murdock, 84, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 5, 2023. Gail was born October 11, 1939, and was the son of the late Earl and Anna Murdock of Kilbourne, Illinois. Gail graduated from Havana High School in Illinois in 1957. After graduation, Gail enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served various tours of duty as an Aviation Storekeeper (AK). While stationed at NAS Patuxent River, MD, he met the love of his life, Marian Elizabeth Gray; they were married on February 11, 1965, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage before her passing on October 5, 2022.

After retiring in 1977 with 20 years of military service, Gail worked as a Logistics Support Analyst for several defense contractors. After 12 years, he retired again. Gail was a Past Maryland State American Legion Commander; Southern Maryland American Legion Post 221 Commander 16 times, and member of Voiture Locale 456. He was the Chairman of the American Legion Department of Maryland Legislative Committee, served on the Maryland Veterans Memorial Commission, and also served with the St. Mary’s County Commission on Aging, and was instrumental in the fundraising effort for the New Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown. You probably remember seeing him in front of many different places selling raffle tickets in support of the Garvey Center, and raffle tickets for a stuffed ham dinner in support of the American Legion Post 221, regardless of the weather. Gail was also a Charter Member of the Mechanicsville Optimist. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler.

Gail loved spending time with his family, especially with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gail is survived by his children, Richard (Patty), Mark (Heather), and Jackie Choudary (Togi), grandchildren, Marissa, Crystal (James), Mark, Jr. (Angela), Aidan, Javed, Arsalan, and Ashley, and his great-grandchildren, Emmett, Scarlett, Beckett, and one due in April. Gail is also survived by his sister, Patricia Showalter, of Illinois, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM and American Legion prayers recited at 7:15 PM, in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Greg Nash officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Murdock, Jr., John Joy, Charlie Frank, Jeffrey Gray, Wayne Mast, Francis Gibson, Tommy Howe, and Benton Burch.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 221, P.O. Box 98, Avenue, MD 20609.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.