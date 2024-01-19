Gang Unit Investigation Uncovers Firearms And 3,300 Fentanyl Pills, Three Suspects Charged

Dream Edwards, Romel Johnson, and Michael Jordan Thompson

LAUREL, Md. – A Gang Unit investigation led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of multiple weapons and thousands of fentanyl pills. The suspects are 26-year-old Dream Edwards of Columbia, Maryland, 22-year-old Romel Johnson of Laurel and 34-year-old Michael Jordan Thompson of Washington, DC.

During the course of their investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Avebury Drive in Laurel. Four firearms, 300 fentanyl pills and other items of evidence were recovered. A subsequent search warrant of two vehicles connected to the suspects led to the recovery of an AK-47, three pounds of marijuana and three thousand fentanyl pills.

The investigative work leading to this substantial seizure was made possible through funding provided by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant awarded by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

Edwards and Johnson are both charged with multiple charges to include firearms offenses and drug trafficking related offenses. Thompson is charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to detective may call 301-517-2900.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0072383.