.

Gary Dale Pinckney, 83, of Avenue, MD passed away on November 16, 2022 with his loving family at his side.

Gary was born on October 3, 1939 in Tracy, MN to the late Charles Dayton Pinckney and Evelyn (Moran) Pinckney.

Gary moved to Maryland in 1941 when his father accepted a job at the US Government Printing Office in DC. He met the love of his life, the late Dr. Carole A Pinckney at a church dance in middle school. He attended Bladensburg High School where he was active in the band- playing the trombone. Gary and Carole’s love grew and they married in 1960. In 1961 he was drafted and served 6 years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS North Hampton out of Norfolk VA. He was a machinist mate by trade until his honorable discharge in 1967.

In 1973, Gary and Carole moved to Southern Maryland with their two daughters, Catherine and Elizabeth. Gary masterfully renovated an 1800’s farmhouse including adding a full basement. He was a skilled and dedicated career Mason assisting in the design and completion of many landmarks in St. Mary’s County. Those included Margaret Brent Middle School, Chopticon High School and the Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

Gary had several talents and hobbies. He was a mechanic, machinist, wood worker, and a “Jack of all trades” and a master of many. He would build and fly model airplanes. As a mechanic he loved to build and rebuild motors of all types. As a woodworker, he made many beautiful pieces for his family including a mahogany Chinese checkerboard, building blocks and step stools for his grandchildren. As a machinist, he “created” tools for projects where a tool didn’t exist. He was an inventor of sorts. He designed a metal half-pie pan so he and his wife could enjoy homemade pie as an entire pie would be too much. He loved fishing and boating, especially with his grandchildren. He grew bountiful gardens and would can his harvest.

Gary was a very patient man. Family was his pride and joy. He loved spending time with them, teaching them how to do things and enjoyed making things for them. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He made sure to teach his daughters many life skills, making them self-sufficient adults.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Catherine Morgan (Alfred) of Mechanicsville, MD and Elizabeth Cheseldine (John) of Clements, MD; his brothers, Brad Pinckney of Avenue, MD and Keith Pinckney (Carmen) of Stillwater, MN, his grandchildren: MaryBeth Arndt, Megan Bruner (Mike), Gregory Morgan (Kortney), Colin Lorah, Olivia Lorah, and Kaylee Cheseldine; and his great grandchildren: Mason Bussler, Issac Tawes, McKenzie Bussler, Kennedy Bruner, Conor Tawes, Gregory Morgan, Jr. and Kylee Morgan. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dr. Carole Arnold Pinckney in March 2013.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 and Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 206, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.