Gdavis Productions And Alzheimer’s Association Present “Unforgettable”

BOWIE, Md. – Gdavis Productions and Films, LLC and the Alzheimer’s Association have joined together to create a new stage play titled Unforgettable. The play will debut in Bowie, MD on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts.

The dynamic and emotional stage play will showcase the effects of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and the importance of understanding early detection and participating in clinical trials while introducing them to the plethora of resources offered via the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gdavis Productions has been touring the country and raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving in communities of color for more than 13 years with the critically acclaimed stage plays Forget Me Not and Mama’s Girls. Over the last decade, Forget Me Not has toured over 27 cities in 10 states in an attempt to close the health disparities gap in underserved and disproportionately affected communities.

“This is the next phase of what we originally started with the Alzheimer’s Association 13 years ago. To come full circle and to be in a position to take the Forget Me Not project to Unforgettable is truly a humbling moment and I am looking forward to the impact that will be made in communities of color across the nation,” said creator and award-winning playwright and filmmaker Garrett Davis.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, older Black Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than White Americans. Black Americans are also less likely to receive a timely diagnosis, with many receiving a diagnosis much later in the disease, when their medical needs are greater.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lack of culturally appropriate and tailored programming that resonates with Black and Hispanic/Latino audiences as it relates to Alzheimer’s and other dementia research, care and support,” said Carl V. Hill, Ph.D., M.P.H., Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at the Alzheimer’s Association. “This community theater will give us the opportunity to deliver important education, awareness, support and other resources to these communities in a fun and entertaining way that will resonate well with audiences that have been vastly underserved.”

Unforgettable features a stellar cast of characters who were a part of the drama series Daddy’s Boys including Dartez Wright and Kenneth Pierce, as well as American Idol finalist Scott Savol, LeJuene Thompson from Donald Lawerence and the Tri-City Singers, and Yessie Rodriquez from the drama series My Family.

The theme song was written by songwriter and vocalist Blanche McAllister, one of the lead singers from the Grammy award-winning group Donald Lawrence and at the Tri-City Singers.

For more information about Unforgettable and to reserve your free ticket for the performance, visit unforgettableplay.com.