George Franklin Norris, Sr, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on December 7, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. On September 18, 1941, George was born to William and Mary Norris in Maryland.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, George was loved and respected by his family and friends. George worked as an equipment operator and worked at Mattingly Distributors delivering beer for 22 years. He also worked at various other jobs during his career.

He enjoyed camping with family and was a collector of cub cadets. He enjoyed tractor shows and lawnmower pulls where he would pull his cub cadets. He also loved his Farmall H that he lovingly restored with his son Frankie that he owned for 61 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on through the love and laughter he brought into the lives of others.

In 1961, he met his future wife Nancy Norris at a Little Flower School Record Dance. George and Nancy fell in love and were married on November 10, 1962. They went on to have three children, James Norris (Kathy) of LaPlata, MD, Judy Hayden (Ricky) of Leonardtown, MD, and George Norris, Jr., who predeceased his father.

George was predeceased by his parents, son, and brothers Robert, Phillip and Richley Norris. He is survived by his two children, brothers, John Norris of Hollywood, MD, Charles Norris of Hollywood, MD, sisters Delores Wheeler of Hollywood, MD, Betty Jean Guy of Hollywood, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren David Norris, Brittany Gummere, Michael Hayden, Richard Hayden, Jr., and Kyle Hayden.

On Friday, December 15, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the service beginning at 12:00 pm officiated by Deacon William Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Bean, Bobby Bean, Phil Norris, Michael Hayden, Richard Hayden and Kyle Hayden.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad or Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

