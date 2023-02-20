Geraldine Jacobs Fowler

Geraldine “Gerry” Jacobs Fowler, 79, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, peacefully passed away on February 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Gerry was born on October 31, 1943, to Joseph and Evelyn Caulder Jacobs in New York City, New York. The family later moved to Langley Park, Maryland where Gerry attended Regina High School. She married Jeffrey Herman Elliott and they were blessed with three children: Mary, Joseph, and Jeffrey. Jeff and Gerry raised their young family in Waldorf until Jeff’s untimely death in 1972. With her second husband, she became a mother for the fourth time with the birth of her daughter Beckie. Gerry married Raymond Fowler in 1979 and the family grew to include Eddie and Candiace Fowler. Gerry worked for many years at Calvert Memorial Hospital and then the Calvert County Health Department until her retirement in 2016. She truly was a force to be reckoned with and was fiercely protective of her family and friends.

Gerry is survived by her husband of 44 years, Raymond Fowler; her children Mary Barony (Steve), Joe Elliott (Sheila), Jeff Elliott, Candiace Fowler, and Beckie Bowen (Ronnie); her brother Jack Jacobs (Matthew); and 51 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; first husband, Jeffrey Elliott; son, Eddie Fowler; granddaughter, Sabrina Barony; and great-grandson, Austin Bowie.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service officiated by Dr. James Swecker at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

