CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco engaged in a candid discussion about the rising all-natural movement.

Throughout the episode, they exchanged thought-provoking insights and personal experiences, shedding light on the growing trend of seeking alternative medicines and natural solutions for improved health and well-being.

Frisco started the conversation by emphasizing that people are now more conscious of the substances they consume and how these choices impact their overall health. “You never really stop and think about that. Your body is literally made up of the stuff that you put into your mouth,” he said.

Discussing the abundance of natural supplements available, Chris Hill remarked, “There are a hundred million natural supplements for everything out there… we had Juice Buzz on here a few weeks ago, and some of the health benefits of the all-natural stuff are real.”

The hosts raised questions about the influence of the pharmaceutical industry and the potential suppression of information supporting alternative treatments. They emphasized the need for education and research in making informed decisions about health and wellness.

Frisco shared his thoughts on a recent episode of the Ed Mylett Podcast, which featured a discussion with a woman fighting cancer naturally and living past the timeframe doctors had predicted. Referring to the future of cancer treatment, Frisco said, “I have said time and time again that I believe that we’re going to look back… and say what kind of barbaric [treatment] was that?”

During the episode, the hosts touched on various natural medicinal remedies they have tried or heard of.

They discussed how dandelions, often considered a weed in the United States, could hold significant medicinal properties. Frisco shared a fascinating revelation that dandelions might have been overlooked or undermined due to lobbying and special interests in the medical industry. He posited that some natural remedies, like dandelions, may receive less attention than pharmaceutical ones.

Regarding dietary choices, Chris Hill reflected on the impact of certain foods on his well-being. He mentioned, “I will tell you, the one thing that always soothes and makes me feel better is… ginger tea with lemon in it.”

In conclusion, the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast episode shed light on the growing all-natural movement and the shift towards seeking alternative remedies. The hosts’ candid and insightful conversation urged listeners to explore natural approaches to health, challenge conventional practices, and stay open to unconventional ideas for better well-being.

Learn about gut biome transplants and other strange, unconventional natural health practices in the full episode: https://youtu.be/YAStcUiqfzI

Disclaimer: The information shared in this article is based on statements made during the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast episode. Chris & Mark are not medical professionals. Listeners are encouraged to consult their healthcare providers before making any significant changes to their health regimens.

