Giant Pumpkins Delivered To Annapolis For Photo Contest

Credit: Downtown Annapolis Partnership via Facebook

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Great Annapolis Pumpkins are making their historic return. The 1000+ pound pumpkins are located along West Street, Church Circle, Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Avenue, Compromise Street, and Eastport.

It’s part of a fun photo contest where people are encouraged to take selfies with the pumpkins now through October 31st.

If you post it on social media with the following hashtags, #greatannapolispumpkins #visitannapolis #visitmaryland, you’ll be entered for a chance to win gift cards to Annapolis area restaurants, shops and attractions!

On Friday, October 27th, professional artists will begin carving the giant pumpkins, turning them into jack-o-lanterns and works of art.

