Glime, Nelson Named CSC Division III Men’s Soccer Academic All-District

Credit: Bill Wood

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Fifth-year captain Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) and sophomore Jack Nelson (Ellicott City, Md./River Hill) of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) as members of the CSC Academic All-District® team, the organization announced in a release last Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 21).



The 2023 Academic All-District® Men’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.



Outstanding student-athletes are nominated for Academic All-District® recognition by communications directors and must have a minimum 3.50 GPA and meet high athletic standards.



Glime, a psychology major with a 3.51 GPA, picked up his first career all-conference honor with a spot on the First Team All-United East Conference Volt Division. The 5-11 forward led the team with 11 goals and 24 points, tying him for third in the league in goals. He recorded three multiple-goal games, including scoring a brace in a 2-2 draw at Rosemont College during the conference championship game (Nov. 4).



Glime was named the MVP of the United East Tournament after scoring in each of the four games during playoffs, including netting the game-winner in the team’s 2-0 win at Penn State Harrisburg (Nov. 1) to claim the Volt Division championship title. He was named the United East Volt Division Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 4 as well.



Nelson, an economics major and business administration minor with a 3.6 GPA, gained his first career all-conference honor this season thanks to his strong defensive presence. He landed on the Second Team All-United East Volt Division as he was part of four shutout victories. Nelson also proved to be an offensive asset with four goals, including two game-winners, and one assist this season.



