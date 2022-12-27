Gloria Francine Carroll

Gloria F. Carroll,72, of California, Md, passed away on December 14, 2022 at her home. She was born in Beachville, Md. on October 1, 1950 to the recently departed Geraldine Carroll.

After her schooling, Gloria worked for many years as part of the kitchen staff at St. Mary’s College. She led a quiet life in St. Mary’s County, attended church at St. Peter Claver with her family, worked at her job, and enjoyed the joyous year-round family gatherings. Much later in life she attended the St. Mary’s Adult Center, where she joined in the shopping, Bingo games, and other activities. She also enjoyed puzzle books, and certain TV shows such as Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, and Hawaii Five-O, among others. Although wheelchair bound later in life, Gloria never complained about her medical issues. She maintained an upbeat spirit, and was a gentle soul who loved her family and most people in general, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sisters; Cynthia Robinson (Phil) and Eunice Dickerson (Windsor); nieces, Elena Dickerson and Jessica Robinson; and nephews, Lamont Dickerson and Jason Robinson. She is also survived by a great-niece, Ayanna Stewart, great-nephew, Elijah Dickerson, and great-great nephews; Rylee, Joshua, Mason, and Carter, and a host of first cousins all of who she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Claver Road, St. Inigoes, Md. 20684. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Larry Swink at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melwood Department of Fund Development, 5606 Dower House Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.

