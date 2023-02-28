GoFundMe Created For Family Of Dog Ran Over By Delivery Truck In Calvert County

ANNIE HALL, Md. – On February 21, 2023, at approximately 5:56 p.m., an Amazon driver delivered a package to a Calvert County family’s residence.

According to the GoFundMe page, the driver allegedly pulled into the driveway and acknowledged the family’s dog, Starr. After dropping off the package, the driver then proceeded to get back into their vehicle and started backing out of the driveway. While backing out, the driver struck Starr.

The driver then drove over Starr once more, ultimately killing the dog.

The anonymous family is now looking for justice.

“I don’t want ANYONE to experience this EVER. I am setting up this fundraiser to bring justice to Starr,” the family stated on the GoFundMe page. “I would like to advocate and file suit to change the laws/procedures/protocols for the protection of ALL animals and children on personal property when packages are delivered. There needs to be better safety measures and protocols to ensure safe deliveries. All delivery vehicles need to be equipped with forward and rear cameras, obstacle sensors, and drivers must take ongoing mandatory safety courses. With the increasing amount of online shopping and subsequent deliveries, this change is needed more than ever.”

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

