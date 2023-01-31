GoFundMe Created For Local BMX Legend Mike ‘The Hammer’ Schwartz

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On January 27, 2023, Mike Schwartz, the owner of Mike’s Bikes on Great Mills Road in St. Mary’s County, was involved in a serious BMX wreck at the USA BMX Blue Ridge National Race in Lexington, Virginia.

According to Eleanor Schwartz, Mike’s sister, Mike started the race out of the gate but then clipped the back of another racer’s tire. This caused Mike to flip over his handlebars, and land on his neck.

Mike was then flown to Roanoke, Virginia and was placed in the ICU.

Mike broke his neck in three places, the C-1, T-5, and the T-6. Mike went through a procedure on Saturday to place hardware in to stabilize his neck, which was a success. Luckily, the T bones will heal on their own over time.

The 66-year-old has been racing for nearly 26 years. But due to his injuries, Mike will no longer be able to compete in BMX.

A GoFundMe has been started to help out Mike and his family with medical expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

www.gofundme.com/f/mike-the-hammer-schwartz

Mike has done so much for the community over the years, including his annual “Mike’s Food Fund,” which has donated meals to families in need for the holidays every year since 1983.

Eleanor wants to let everyone know that Mike is grateful for the outpouring of love and care over the past few days. He is especially grateful for the EMTs and the doctors that saved his life, along with the crew at the race track that assisted him following the crash.

Mike’s Bikes will also be open during his recovery time.

