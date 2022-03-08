ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today issued an executive order creating the Maryland Behavioral Health and Public Safety Center of Excellence Advisory Group. The creation of the advisory group is a recommendation from the Commission to Study Mental and Behavioral Health in Maryland, chaired by Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford.

“The creation of the Maryland Behavioral Health and Public Safety Center of Excellence Advisory Group will ensure the vital work of the Commission’s efforts to address the mental and behavioral health needs of our citizens involved in the judicial system will continue beyond our administration,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. The Maryland Behavioral Health and Public Safety Center of Excellence was created via legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Hogan during the 2021 legislative session.

The advisory group will work with the Maryland Behavioral Health and Public Safety Center of Excellence in the following manner:

Advise on the development and implementation of the Center of Excellence’s action plan that assists in diverting those with mental illness, intellectual, and developmental disabilities from criminal justice involvement to appropriate or necessary treatment

Support the Center of Excellence’s Sequential Intercept Model as a planning tool to strategically inform legislation, policy, planning, and funding

Advise on potential federal funding streams that the Center of Excellence can apply for to support the center’s mission

Advise on the creation of repositories for best practices throughout the state.

Advise on the implementation and continuation of other appropriate duties or responsibilities that are part of the Commission to Study Mental & Behavioral Health in Maryland

The advisory group will consist of:

The Lieutenant Governor, or designee

Executive Director of Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services or appointee

Secretary of the Department of Health or their designee (Darren J. McGregor, Director, Office of Crisis and Criminal Justice Services, Maryland Behavioral Health Administration)

Secretary of Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and their appointee

Maryland Chiefs of Police appointee

Maryland Sheriff’s Association appointee

A member appointed by the Senate President

A member appointed by the Speaker of the House

Designee of Mental Health Association of Maryland

Consideration for Federal Designee (US Department of Health and Human Services or Office of Justice Programs)

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Maryland appointee

Housed in the Governor’s Office Crime Prevention, Youth and Victims Services, the center will act as a statewide clearing house for behavioral health related treatment and diversion programs develop a strategic plan to increase treatment and reduce detention of those with behavioral health disorders in the judicial system, and provide technical support for localities to develop behavioral health support systems for those involved in the criminal justice system.