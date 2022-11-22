ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the formal launch of online sports betting in the State of Maryland. Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 A.M., seven sportsbooks will go live across the state.

The governor was joined for today’s announcement by the director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, John A. Martin.

“This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games,” said Governor Hogan.

“In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools. It is anticipated to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year, and that total is expected to reach nearly $100 million by 2027.”

The following sportsbooks will go live for mobile sports wagering on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 A.M.:

Barstool Sportsbook

BetMGM

BetRivers Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

PointsBet

Ahead of tomorrow’s statewide launch, sportsbooks were awarded licenses by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) and worked with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements.

Today’s announcement is the culmination of a multi-year effort to get sports betting fully up and running in the State of Maryland. In Nov. 2020, Marylanders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the referendum to legalize sports betting. Governor Hogan signed HB 940 into law in May of 2021, which officially legalized sports betting in the state. In-person sports betting was launched in Maryland in Dec. 2021.

In June, following numerous legal, political, and bureaucratic delays, Governor Hogan called on SWARC to take immediate actions to launch mobile sports betting in the State of Maryland.