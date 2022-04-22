Gov. Hogan, Cal Ripken Jr. Cut Ribbon On New Youth Development Park At PGPD

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Cal Ripken, Jr. today took part in the ribbon cutting for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s new Youth Development Park in Hyattsville—the first of its kind in the nation built on the grounds of a police department.

“Together, we are providing safe, inclusive, positive environments for young people to play, learn, and grow,” said Governor Hogan. “We have now helped fund seven Ripken Foundation projects across the state, including this Prince George’s County Police Athletic League Park, which furthers the work of the foundation to honor the life and spirit of Cal Ripken, Sr. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this park a reality, and thank you for being part of our continued efforts to change Maryland for the better.”

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) provided $600,000 to support this project through several revitalization programs. Overall, the department has provided nearly $2.2 million to support the Ripken Foundation’s work in Maryland. In addition, in one of his supplemental budgets, the governor committed $2.5 million to help the Ripken Foundation build more fields across the state.

“Green spaces—fields like this—are absolutely part of developing healthy, thriving communities,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “This site will provide a safe space for local youth and their families, providing recreation, relaxation, and most importantly, opportunities.”

The Ripken Foundation will host its ‘Badges for Baseball’ program at the field—the 101st Youth Development Park nationwide—featuring youth baseball teams coached by law enforcement officers. Last year, the foundation engaged more than 1.2 million at-risk youth in over 50 cities and 42 states.