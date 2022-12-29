ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan yesterday led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl Parade in and attended the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils.

“Maryland is the proud home to an incredible military community, and we are pleased to host the Military Bowl once again to celebrate the brave men and women of our Armed Forces,” said Governor Hogan. “There are no words adequate enough to express our deepest appreciation to all those currently serving and to all of our military veterans.”

Prior to the game, Governor Hogan joined several Medal of Honor recipients and members of the Armed Forces to thank them for their service to the United States.

Since its inception in 2008, the Military Bowl has benefited the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for recovering service members, their families, and caregivers.