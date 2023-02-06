ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore today issued the following statement regarding the FBI investigation and intervention in preventing planned attacks on Maryland’s electrical substations.

“I want to commend the F.B.I. and our state homeland security team for their swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic attack on several of Maryland’s electrical substations. Our state and local law enforcement authorities are working in partnership with the F.B.I. to assist with any follow-up investigative work they need. This collaborative effort is vital to protecting critical infrastructure across Maryland, and I’m grateful to the men and women protecting our state.”