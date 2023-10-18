Gov. Moore Visits Steamfitters Local 602 Training Center

LANDOVER, Md. — Yesterday, Governor Wes Moore toured the Steamfitters Local 602 Training Center to meet apprentices and instructors in the five-year program that conducts hands-on training for pipefitting, pipe welding, and HVAC service. Steamfitters UA Local 602’s apprenticeship program provides training and education to 1,050 apprentices across the National Capital Region. The tour is part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s continued support for apprenticeship programs in skilled trades as a critical component of workforce development.

“This program is a prime example of Maryland’s dedication to its workers,” said Gov. Moore. “For Maryland to be strong, our unions need to be strong, and investing in our workforce is an investment in Maryland’s future.”

Governor Moore was joined by Delegates Nicole Williams and Ashanti Martinez of Prince George’s County and Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association President Chris Madello for a tour of the facility, which hosts approximately 500 program participants.

The Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association Apprenticeship program increases job opportunities, reinforces safety regulations and standards, and provides opportunities to earn higher wages and benefits in a skilled, safe environment. Apprentices work full time during the day and attend classes two nights a week through their first couple of years in the program. If accepted into the program, apprentices are provided with training free of charge.

A key component of the Moore-Miller Administration’s workforce development and economic growth strategy is increasing diversity in the workforce through registered apprenticeships. The administration’s FY24 budget provides $4.4 million for the Maryland Apprenticeship Training Program, which includes $1 million for the Apprenticeship Tax Credit to incentivize employer participation and to help grow the program beyond its record level 11,000+ registered apprentices.

Maryland is also home to the revolutionary Employment Advancement Right Now program, which targets specific industries in need of workers, and then develops a tailored plan to connect employers with specific employees. In April, Governor Moore announced $3.7 million in funding to expand the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now program. EARN Maryland is the state’s nationally-recognized workforce solution that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete while preparing Marylanders for meaningful careers.