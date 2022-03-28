LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan[R] recently visited St. Mary’s County, and officially endorsed Republican candidate Jaymi Sterling for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County in the upcoming Primary Election.

“My daughter Jaymi is a tough prosecutor,” Hogan said. “Like me, she knows our local justice systems are too lenient on repeat offenders. As the next State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, she will prosecute more violent criminals to protect our community and make families safer.”



Since his election in 2014, Governor Hogan has stood in partnership with law enforcement to ensure violent criminals are held responsible for their actions. As part of those efforts, he fought against career politicians in Annapolis, opposed all efforts to defund police in Maryland, and invested in public safety to protect our communities. Sterling is a 14-year veteran prosecutor who served as Deputy State’s Attorney for the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and is currently a prosecutor in Anne Arundel County.

She has extensive trial experience and is running to restore integrity to the office. Sterling is a wife, mother, and proven leader inside and outside the courtroom. In addition, she is community-oriented, coaching youth sports, volunteering at local non-profits, and raising money for the Special Olympics.

“It’s time for a change in the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Office. I’m honored to have the support of the Governor and so many people in our County. I’m committed to protecting our families, small businesses, and schools from violent crime.” Sterling said.

Sterling laid out her plan to safeguard St. Mary’s County’s communities, streets, and taxpayers.



“Our County deserves better protection through harsher penalties that will hold sex offenders, violent criminals, and repeat drunk drivers accountable for their actions,” Sterling said. “We need to crack down on drug dealers and tackle the big city crime seeping into our communities. Finally, and critically important, we need to restore integrity to the State Attorney’s Office to protect our County’s taxpayers from wasteful spending.”

To learn more about Sterling, visit her website at jaymisterling.com or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofJaymiSterling.

