Governor Hogan Signs More Than 100 Bipartisan Bills Into Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today signed an additional 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to advance key administration initiatives, such as the More Jobs for Marylanders Act and the Judicial Transparency Act.

“Today, we signed another 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to promote job creation, address violent crime, advance our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, and protect our firefighters and first responders,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank the presiding officers and legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle for working with us to continue changing Maryland for the better.”

The governor was joined for today’s historic signing ceremony by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Pro Tem Melony G. Griffith.

In his opening comments, the governor highlighted the following measures:

More Jobs For Marylanders Act, to extend the successful More Jobs For Marylanders program, which provides tax incentives to new and existing manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland.

to extend the successful More Jobs For Marylanders program, which provides tax incentives to new and existing manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland. Violent crime initiatives, including the Judicial Transparency Act, which—for the first time—will require information to be published on the sentences that are handed down by judges for violent crimes. Also today, the governor enacted measures to strengthen prosecutions of gun crimes, and expand joint warrant apprehension operations with Baltimore City.

Conservation Finance Act , which makes Maryland the first state to enact legislation that leverages private capital to advance climate, conservation, and water quality goals.

, which makes Maryland the first state to enact legislation that leverages private capital to advance climate, conservation, and water quality goals. George “Walter” Taylor Act, to protect firefighters and first responders from toxic chemicals, named in honor of a veteran firefighter who died last year from occupational cancers linked to PFAS exposure.

The full list of bills enacted is available here.