Governor Moore Swears In Cabinet Secretaries In Historic Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Moore delivered the oath of office in a historic swearing-in ceremony of the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries, marking the most diverse cabinet in the state’s history. Governor Moore was joined by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller for the ceremony.
“This is a proud day for our administration as we keep our promise to all Marylanders, by ensuring that our government represents the people we serve,” said Governor Moore. “We have built a team of secretaries who are ready to lead and prepared to serve. I am honored to work with them to shape the future of this state and make this Maryland’s decade.”
Cabinet Secretaries Sworn In:
- Secretary Carmel Roques, Department of Aging
- Secretary Kevin Atticks, Department of Agriculture
- Secretary Tisha Edwards, Appointments
- Secretary Helene Grady, Department of Budget and Management
- Secretary Kevin Anderson, Department of Commerce
- Secretary Russell Strickland, Department of Emergency Management
- Secretary Serena McIlwain, Department of Environment
- Secretary Atif Chaudhry, Department of General Services
- Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Department of Health
- Secretary Jake Day, Department of Housing and Community Development
- Secretary Rafael Lopez, Department of Human Services
- Secretary Katie Savage, Department of Information Technology
- Secretary Vinny Schiraldi, Department of Juvenile Services
- Secretary Portia Wu, Department of Labor
- Secretary Josh Kurtz, Department of Natural Resources
- Secretary Rebecca Flora, Department of Planning
- Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
- Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Department of Transportation
- Secretary Anthony Woods, Department of Veterans Affairs