Governor Moore Swears In Cabinet Secretaries In Historic Ceremony
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Moore delivered the oath of office in a historic swearing-in ceremony of the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries, marking the most diverse cabinet in the state’s history. Governor Moore was joined by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller for the ceremony. 

“This is a proud day for our administration as we keep our promise to all Marylanders, by ensuring that our government represents the people we serve,” said Governor Moore. “We have built a team of secretaries who are ready to lead and prepared to serve. I am honored to work with them to shape the future of this state and make this Maryland’s decade.”

Cabinet Secretaries Sworn In: 

  • Secretary Carmel Roques, Department of Aging
  • Secretary Kevin Atticks, Department of Agriculture
  • Secretary Tisha Edwards, Appointments
  • Secretary Helene Grady, Department of Budget and Management
  • Secretary Kevin Anderson, Department of Commerce
  • Secretary Russell Strickland, Department of Emergency Management
  • Secretary Serena McIlwain, Department of Environment
  • Secretary Atif Chaudhry, Department of General Services
  • Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Department of Health
  • Secretary Jake Day, Department of Housing and Community Development
  • Secretary Rafael Lopez, Department of Human Services
  • Secretary Katie Savage, Department of Information Technology
  • Secretary Vinny Schiraldi, Department of Juvenile Services
  • Secretary Portia Wu, Department of Labor
  • Secretary Josh Kurtz, Department of Natural Resources
  • Secretary Rebecca Flora, Department of Planning
  • Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
  • Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Department of Transportation
  • Secretary Anthony Woods, Department of Veterans Affairs

