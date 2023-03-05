Governor Moore Swears In Cabinet Secretaries In Historic Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Moore delivered the oath of office in a historic swearing-in ceremony of the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries, marking the most diverse cabinet in the state’s history. Governor Moore was joined by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller for the ceremony.

“This is a proud day for our administration as we keep our promise to all Marylanders, by ensuring that our government represents the people we serve,” said Governor Moore. “We have built a team of secretaries who are ready to lead and prepared to serve. I am honored to work with them to shape the future of this state and make this Maryland’s decade.”

Cabinet Secretaries Sworn In:

Secretary Carmel Roques, Department of Aging

Secretary Kevin Atticks, Department of Agriculture

Secretary Tisha Edwards, Appointments

Secretary Helene Grady, Department of Budget and Management

Secretary Kevin Anderson, Department of Commerce

Secretary Russell Strickland, Department of Emergency Management

Secretary Serena McIlwain, Department of Environment

Secretary Atif Chaudhry, Department of General Services

Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Department of Health

Secretary Jake Day, Department of Housing and Community Development

Secretary Rafael Lopez, Department of Human Services

Secretary Katie Savage, Department of Information Technology

Secretary Vinny Schiraldi, Department of Juvenile Services

Secretary Portia Wu, Department of Labor

Secretary Josh Kurtz, Department of Natural Resources

Secretary Rebecca Flora, Department of Planning

Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Department of Transportation

Secretary Anthony Woods, Department of Veterans Affairs