Governor Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:

“I’d like to thank Senator Cardin for the invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address—it was historic both in celebrating the Biden-Harris administration’s achievements and in sharing their vision for America’s future. Marylanders should be confident in our strong support and partners in Washington—including President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our Congressional delegation—who will work closely with us to build on bipartisan legislative accomplishments and do everything we can to help Maryland’s working families.

Maryland is benefitting right now from the president’s economic agenda, which is spurring a manufacturing boom in clean energy, semiconductors, and infrastructure. Just last week, we hosted President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg in Baltimore to kick off the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program—the tunnel that will now be known as the Frederick Douglass Tunnel. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state will invest $450 million to support this major infrastructure project. Construction of the Frederick Douglass tunnel will generate up to 30,000 jobs in the Baltimore region, including 20,000 construction jobs, and will create sustained investment in the region.

We’re going to support President Biden in finishing the job and implementing economic legislation so no one is left behind; that includes improving the standard of living in people’s everyday lives and keeping communities safe. We share the president’s vision to invest in America, and in Maryland, in a way that is fiscally responsible, reduces the deficit without cutting Social Security or Medicare, and by leveling the playing field by finally making the largest corporations and wealthiest Americans begin to pay their fair share.

We will realize action in bipartisan opportunities for advancement, especially when it comes to direct support for mental health and substance use programs and supporting our veterans. We are going to act boldly and move in partnership as we commit to rebuilding the backbone of the country and our state and unite to restore the soul of the nation.”