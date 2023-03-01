Grace Virginia Shadowens of California, MD passed away February 24, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s. She was born on February 28, 1931 in Brownwood, MO to the late Louis Morton and Martha Fowler Morton.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Martha Wise (Larry) of California, MD, her two grandchildren of California, MD, her two great-grandchildren of California, MD and her sister Jobyna Daume in MO.

She preceded in death by her parents and brother Dale Morton. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in memory of Grace to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

