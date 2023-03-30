NEW YORK CITY – A grand jury investigating hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. The decision was made today, March 30, after the grand jury heard testimony in the case of the payments Trump allegedly authorized in 2016.

It is still unclear what charge or charges Trump faces in the indictment, as the Manhattan district attorney’s office has not provided any details about the charges. However, the indictment marks a significant development in the case, which has been ongoing for several years.

The payments to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, were made just weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. The payments were allegedly made to buy her silence about the affair.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.” However, the indictment suggests that the grand jury found enough evidence to pursue charges against him.

Trump has yet to comment on the indictment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

